Gaming Guru

Top 10 Super Bowl LV casino watch parties1 February 2021
10. Palace Station
Palace Station Hotel and Casino, just off the Las Vegas Strip, is offering fans a chance to enjoy the game at the new sports bar Tailgate Social.
Packages are available starting at $60 available for 4, 6, or 8 people. Menu includes: Chips and Salsa, Pretzel Bites, Chicken Quesadillas, Pizza, Wings, and Chicken Nachos. Plus, receive a complimentary 6-pack of Bud Light or Corona Premier with your order.
The venue is currently sold out for in-person viewing but updates will be announced if space becomes available due to cancellations. However, despite it being sold out, fans are able to call in their order and pick it up to take part in the offer and have it in their own homes.
If you do make it over to the newly renovated casino resort, there are plenty of other amenities to check out, including the renowned Oyster Bar.
9. Mohegan Sun
In Connecticut, Mohegan Sun’s Sky Tower and Earth Tower is currently taking reservations for a special hotel watch-and-stay deal. The Super Bowl Package comes equipped with room service delivery right at kick-off of an 18-inch cheese pizza, 12 chicken wings, six pork & shrimp dumplings, potato chips with onion dip & a bucket of Coors Light beers. Additionally, a unique bag of Coors Light swag gifts is included.
In addition to the special hotel package, COMIX Roadhouse, located near Casino of the Earth, will be offering smoked wings at a discounted price on Super Bowl Sunday, along with Bud Light Pints for $3 and a special Magic Show at 4:00 p.m. Jasper White’s Summer Shack will also have some food and drink specials, including Shack Fish Tacos and a pint of beer for $15 (beginning at 6 p.m.). Right next door at Sushi Koya, Traditional Maki Rolls will be available for $5.
8. Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas
The newest Las Vegas mega- Circa will be able to host fans for the Super Bowl for the first time since it had its highly-anticipated grand opening back in October.
Guests at the new Stadium Swim, the resort’s multi-tiered pool amphitheater, have the chance to reserve lounge chairs, starting at $150, and they come with three beers and access to the buffet. Anyone at Stadium Swim will be able to watch the game on the massive screens while rooting for their prop bets that just came out at Circa Sportsbook, home to the biggest screen in sportsbook history.
7. Treasure Island Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Strip resort will welcome Super Bowl fans with bottomless drinks at Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que and Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar.
Gilley’s is serving up all-you-can-drink draft beers and premium cocktails for only $99. Admission includes reserved seating. For an additional cost, you can dine on Gilley’s favorites, including the Cowboy Burger, topped with BBQ pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions and Jack Daniel’s BBQ; or the Southern Fried Chicken, with buttermilk-soaked chicken, dredged in seasoned flour and fried crispy.
You can also catch the big game at Treasure Island’s sportsbook and bar, featuring a video wall and serving all-you-can-drink draft beers and premium cocktails for $99. Additionally, sports betting kiosks are onsite. Admission includes reserved seating. For an additional cost, guests may dine on an array of menu items ranging from appetizers including a giant pretzel served with cheese sauce and honey mustard, chicken wings and nachos, to salads and main courses such as the Golden Circle Burger and Bison Burger, and 26 ounce roasted turkey legs will be available while supplies last.
6. Caesars Atlantic City
Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City properties are ready for Super Bowl Sunday. Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City will have an array of socially distanced options including food and drink specials, game day screens and live music.
AC Burger Co. at Harrah's Resort and AC Snack Shack at Caesars Atlantic City will have mix and match deals where you can create your own bucket of four drinks Truly Strawberry Lemonade, Heineken, Miller Lite, Coors Light and Corona Extra for $24.
If you want to go bigger, you can choose 12 of the following for $75: Miller Lite, Coors Light, Blue Moon Belgian White, Heineken, Corona Extra, Corona Light and Hard Seltzer.
5. Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace, located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, is always a hot spot for watching the Super Bowl. This year is more of the same with an open seat being something hard to come by at the resort.
While Alto Bar and Montecristo Cigar Bar are currently sold out for their Super Bowl deals, Cleopatra’s Barge has openings for packages.
A reserved table with bottle service for two people is $600 and $1,100 for four people.
Or you can head over to Venus Pool and rent a cabana for just under $700 to have a more private party for your group.
4. Paris Las Vegas
Blondies Sports Bar and Grille at this Las Vegas casino resort is welcoming fans and guests to take part in their Super Bowl LV package.
With limited capacity, the sports bar will allow no more than four to a table and there will be no buffets. However, for $250 per person, you will receive access to the new limited menu along with the open-bar, which includes top-shelf alcohol.
Your reservation for your table will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will last until the end of the game.
3. Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa
There will be several options and venues for football fans to watch the game at Red Rock, which is about a 25-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip.
For starters, the sportsbook will be showing the game at a first-come, first-serve basis for limited seating.
Rocks Lounge is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet and open bar for $75 per person and a reservation is needed for this offer.
Hearthstone will show the Super Bowl starting with doors at 2:30 p.m. There is an $85 food and beverage minimum with tailgate food specials available (along with their regular menu). Hearthstone will also offer a “fan feast to-go” package starting at $100 for either four, six, or eight people. The menu includes: pigs in a blanket, chicken Caesar salad, BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, chicken wings and chocolate chip cookies.
2. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Lake Tahoe
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Lake Tahoe is scoring some points with a socially-distanced viewing party in the property’s Vinyl Showroom on Sunday, 7 February.
Guests ages 21 years and older may purchase a table for the Super Bowl viewing party at Vinyl Showroom for $400, which seats up to four guests and includes stadium-style food and hosted select beer and wine. Guests will also receive a raffle ticket upon entry for a chance to win official football memorabilia.
To ensure the health, safety and well-being of guests and team members, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe has taken several measures for its viewing party, including mandatory masks at all times, socially distanced seating of six feet between parties, cocktail service only instead of walk-up bar service, hand sanitizing stations, temperature checks upon entry and reduced venue occupancy.
1. Downtown Grand Las Vegas
Downtown Grand Las Vegas offers football fans multiple ways to celebrate Super Bowl LV with room packages and a free tailgate viewing party, with health protocols enforced for public safety, on Sunday, 7 February.
You can take advantage of special rates for a two or three-night stay in a Deluxe Room, checking in on 5 or 6 February. Each Big Game Room Package reservation includes two wristbands with access to a private viewing party during the game, including complimentary beer and classic stadium food with premium viewing of the game. The private party will be divided into multiple venues throughout the property, including the Fremont Room and Freedom Beat, so guests may indulge in the excitement safely. Additional wristbands are available for $100 per person.
Even if you don’t have a Big Game Room Package, you can still catch every play and cheer their team to victory on the casino floor’s big screen. Special game day drink specials and classic stadium food will be available to purchase starting at 3 p.m. until the end of the game.
Across the street from the casino, Triple George Grill will open early at 3 p.m. for guests who’d like to dine while watching. Reservations are required and can be made online.
Dan Ippolito
Dan Ippolito