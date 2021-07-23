|
Stay informed with the
NEW Casino City Times newsletter!
Dan Ippolito Archives
More Strategy Experts
|
Gaming Guru
Casino City’s Friday Five: Masks are back in Las Vegas edition
23 July 2021
By Dan Ippolito
This week, land-based casino gaming in Virginia is moving in the right direction and we have some more World Series of Poker Online bracelet winners. We also have several major jackpot wins to report on as well as the return of the dreaded face coverings in Las Vegas.
Let’s begin with some payouts:
5. Pai Gow jackpot win at The Orleans
A guest at The Orleans Hotel and Casino hit Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot on Wednesday, 21 July, winning him more than $119,000.
The Las Vegas local, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $119,663.03. He also placed a dragon bonus side bet that won him $5,000.
The Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at more than $57,000.
4. Major slot jackpot at Fremont Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas
A visitor from Hawaii tested her luck at Fremont Hotel & Casino and scored a nearly $650,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Inferno slot game on Thursday, 15 July.
The lucky winner, who also requested to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Inferno at approximately 10:25 a.m. when she hit the progressive jackpot totaling $646,090 after betting $15.
This is the second progressive jackpot to hit on a Buffalo Inferno slot game at Fremont in less than a year. In September 2020, another guest from Hawaii visited the Fremont and won a nearly $790,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno slot game.
The Buffalo Inferno progressive jackpot at Fremont has reset at $500,000.
3. Las Vegas workers must wear masks again
COVID-19 cases, especially the Delta variant, have gone in Nevada in recent weeks, specifically in Clark County, home to Las Vegas. Because of this spike, officials announced that Las Vegas workers in indoor public areas are required to wear masks again.
The Clark County Commission decided not to mandate that visitors wear masks, but highly recommend it.
Even if an employee is vaccinated they must still wear a mask. This mandate will continue through 17 August.
2. Lee claims WSOP Online $3,200 NLH High Roller bracelet
On Tuesday night, the 2021 World Series of Poker Online $3,200 NLH High Roller attracted 312 total entries, which resulted in a $948,840 prize pool.
After more than 12 hours of play, it was Sang "youngkoi" Lee coming out on top to win a $241,768 top prize and his first career bracelet.
Prior to this $241,768 win, Lee had 37 WSOP-related cashes totaling $192,340 with one circuit ring under his belt.
Even though Daniel "juice" Buzgon held a 3:1 chip advantage in heads-up play, Lee secured an early double which led to a series of back-and-forth double-ups until Lee got the final one to eliminate Buzgon in second place.
1. Virginia Lottery Board approves proposed permanent casino gaming regulations
Casino gaming in Virginia moved forward one more step on Wednesday with approval by the Virginia Lottery Board of proposed permanent casino gaming regulations.
The proposed permanent regulations now go to the Governor for approval, after which there will be a 60-day public comment period, leading up to final approval by the Lottery Board.
Currently, there are four proposed land-based casinos in Virginia in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. Each was approved by voters in local referenda in November 2020. A fifth proposed casino, in Richmond, is on a different timetable and has not yet been approved by local voters. It is expected to be on the ballot in November 2021.
“The Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department and Office of General Counsel have been diligently working to set up the regulatory and licensing framework to ensure casino gaming in Virginia is secure and transparent,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “In this role, we see the Lottery as the public’s watchdog, confirming that the law and regulations are followed, and the integrity of casino gambling is protected.”
Casino City’s Friday Five: Masks are back in Las Vegas edition is republished from Online.CasinoCity.com.
Casino City’s Friday Five: World Series of Poker and jackpots edition
16 July 2021The 2021 World Series of Poker Online events continue on but those aren’t the only headlines for the WSOP this week. Before we go into more details on that, we also have several jackpot winners at Treasure Island in Las Vegas, a new casino opening and another major mega-dollars merge and acquisition from the gambling space. ... (read more)
Top 10 best bets to win the MLB World Series
12 July 2021We just crossed the halfway point to the 2021 Major League Baseball season and there are some teams we fully expected to be at the top of the standings at the half-way point and some that are surprises to many. Now that we have a better idea of teams’ true identities, it is time to make some predictions on who can win it all. ... (read more)
Casino City’s Friday Five: World Series of Poker Online and casino expansions edition
9 July 2021The World Series of Poker Online events are underway and several events have concluded with plenty more to come. Before we get into some new bracelet winners, we have some other news around the gambling world. This week, we have a new contest at Intertops Casino Red, a major jackpot win on the Las Vegas Strip, an expansion at San Manuel Casino and a new casino coming to Nebraska. ... (read more)
Top 10 casino openings and expansionsAs the calendar turns from summer to fall, resort casinos all over are also changing for the better. About two months ago, we talked about recent casino openings and expansions, and now we already have 10 more to discuss. 10. read more)
Top 10 casino openings and expansionsIn the last couple months, there has been a lot of focus on the 49th World Series of Poker, the legalizati... (read more)
Casino City’s Friday Five: Las Vegas experience editionAfter covering the final table for the 2018 World Series of Poker Main Event, our own Gary Trask gave us his insights on new things you should be on the lookout for while in Las Vegas. This week, we also have news on a California casino beginning a major expansion, an online casino coming out with eight new ... (read more)
Casino City’s Friday Five: Sports editionWith sports betting coming to America, the FIFA World Cup beginning next week and the World Series of Poker humming along, the world of sports dominates this week's Friday Five. But let's start with the most timely (and for Vegas hockey fans, the most depressing) story of the week: 5. read more)
Casino City’s Friday Five: Big money editionThe 2018 World Series of Poker is underway, but that isn’t the only highlight of the week. Some large amounts have been won on jackpots or spent to expand or acquire a casino. Everyone wants to make money, and, not to be cliché, but sometimes you have to spend money to make money. So, let’s jump right into the stories.5. ... (read more)
Dan Ippolito
|
Dan Ippolito