Gaming Guru

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.866914874181' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.866914874181&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a> CINDY: What is the toughest thing in starting a casino playing career? Maybe not the word “career,” I mean just learning the games and such.



ABBY: I think you have to learn all about the game or games you wish to play or liked to play the first time you went and found the experience interesting. You just can’t wing it with your money when facing a house edge. The more you know, the better off you will be if you play correctly. You can’t overcome the edges but you can keep them as low as possible. For that you have to be conscious of what’s happening at all times.



CINDY: Do you think this sounds too hard? A lot of times adults actually shy away from taking on activities where they have to learn.



ABBY: Maybe, I never thought of it that way. Do some people have a reticence about actually pursuing something new because they don’t want to put in more work? Could be. But if you want to play casino games, the letting-it-all-hang-out philosophy is probably a bad one to have. A little learning and you still have a lot of fun but you are helping yourself a lot.



CINDY: Okay, so how should you start?



ABBY: A good book and a good video would help.



CINDY: Yes, but there is a big problem here as I see it. How do you know which books are good and are giving you fine information and strategies, and how do you know which books are not so fine or just garbage? Go on the Internet and you have I don’t know how many “gambling experts” who don’t even know the math of the games. You have the same problem with videos.



ABBY: You have to look at the math of the games. The writer or teacher has to give you exactly how the casino achieves its edge over the player. I am not talking a course in calculus but the games can be understood by anyone of average intelligence.



CINDY: The folks who work for the casinos aren’t all geniuses and the games can be understood. You aren’t asking to be able to program a slot machine, you just want to know exactly what those programs do. Those are not hard ideas. Understand how the paybacks happen and which machines tend to pay better and which pay less.



ABBY: With craps, on which bets does the house have a big edge and on which one does the house have a small edge? How did the casino create the edge at the different bets? This should not be something that kills a person wanting to understand the game. Roulette is the same thing. How does the house get its edge? You can read this web site and figure that out.



CINDY: I think you have to be cautious about the “teachers” who criticize the need to understand the importance of the math of the games. Those people are dangerous.



ABBY: You must know what the probability of an event happening is. That’s a must. If you are betting on the 12 at craps, how often will it come up? Is it something that is a 50-50 bet? Why does it pay back so much more than betting the same amount on a 6 or 8? I really don’t think these are hard concepts.



CINDY: Maybe a decent understanding of randomness? That’s not too hard. It might allow new players to understand why streaks are not really predictable trends. Yes, that number in roulette hit a few times recently; does that mean it is hot and will continue to be hot? Or are there streaks in randomness all the time?



ABBY: Did we just make all this sound hard?



CINDY: Well, it is much harder to lose more money over time by not knowing what is really happening than by knowing. I’d say that’s a given.



ABBY: Okay, so we didn’t scare anyone?



Royal Flushes Abby Royal is a lawyer and Cindy Royal is a school administrator. Together, they are the Royal Flushes. The sisters play weekly or bi-weekly in such venues as Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Pennsylvania and Indian casinos throughout the country. They also enjoy the casinos on cruise ships. They know their stuff and have some great stories about their exploits.