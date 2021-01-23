Gaming Guru

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.188737275997' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.188737275997&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The dictionary gives us a brief informal definition of streak when comes to gambling.a. “A brief run or stretch, as of luck.”b. ”An unbroken series, as of wins or losses.”During any blackjack gaming session, you will sometimes experience a “streak.” In the beginning of a session, you might see periods of give and take or back and forth between you and the dealer in the types of cards received.Then something seems to happen and the dealer will start to get great hands and win maybe four or five hands in a row. On the other hand, you might begin to get great hands like 20 or a lot of blackjacks in a short period of time. This is known as a “streak.”Streaks are inevitable at blackjack and we don’t always know why, but they do happen and you should be alert for them. Streaks can last through a whole deck or through most of a shoe and sometimes two shoes.How to identify a streak:Streaks will occur from time to time while playing blackjack. Not everyone agrees why that happens. However, most professionals will tell you there are four types of situations of dealer/player actions that constitute a streak. They are:1 - player hot (the player receives good cards or makes good hands)2 - player cold (the player receives poor cards or cannot make good hands)3 - dealer hot (the dealer receives good cards or makes good hands4 - dealer cold (the dealer receives poor cards or cannot make good hands)This then relates to four types of situations of streaks:1 - player hot/dealer hot2 - player cold/dealer cold3 - player hot/dealer cold4 - player cold/dealer hotIn situations 1 or 2, you would play very conservatively, and not expect to see a long run of good or bad cards. It will seem like you win a few, and the dealer wins a few, making it an even game. On the other hand, in situations 3 and 4 you might see long swings of wins and losses. If you get hot and the dealer appears cold as in situation 3 you would increase your bet very rapidly. On the other side in situation 4, you would reduce you wager to the minimum or even move to another table if the dealer continues to get or make good hands round after round.Streaks seem to be an “X” factor in blackjack. Some experts’ claim it has something to do with shuffling, others chalk it up to the “luck of the game.” The fact remains streaks do occur and you should be alert to them and be prepared to take advantage of them when they do happen.BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW• There are still more than 350 ten thousand-dollar bills in circulation today, although they have not been printed since 1944.• Nov. 7, 2006 In Arizona the passage of Proposition 200 would entitle one voter to win $1 million just for voting in the nation’s first ballot box lottery.• In 1953 Las Vegas had 1,800 rooms on the strip. A first-class hotel room cost $7.50 and a motel would run about $3.00 a day.• McCarran Airport in Las Vegas, (the main airport in town) is named after Nevada’s first native-born U.S. senator, Pat McCarran (1876-1954). It currently houses about 1,300 slot machines available for airport patrons.• Las Vegas is one of the easiest places in the world to get married. There is no blood test or waiting period. More than 110,000 marriages are performed there each year.• Nov. 10, 2007 Harvard Law School hosted a one-day academic conference examining the educational possibilities of using poker as a teaching tool. Conference topics included: How educators can reach students through poker; The history of poker; The ability of poker to teach life skills; Introduction to poker literacy and Texas Hold’em beginners’ workshop; Developing an effective curriculum for different levels of education.• Casino dice are manufactured to especially high standards. They are made from special plastic and machined to a tolerance of 1/5,000 of an inch. That is less than 1/17 thickness of a human hair.• Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603) had a friendly wager with Sir Walter Raleigh over how much smoke was in a pound of tobacco, she lost.• Lodestone, or magnetite, is a natural magnet. A pair is considered by some to be very lucky. People who believe in the lodestone’s power would not gamble without a pair on their person. One stone is believed to attract good luck, the other drives evil or bad luck away.• Galileo, the Italian mathematician, was a great help to crap shooters. An Italian nobleman asked Galileo why the combination of ten seemed to turn up more often in the game of Hazard (3-dice game) than any other number. Galileo did the mathematical research and was able to explain why that happens. (with two dice, seven shows up most often) There is no record of how the Italian nobleman did at Hazard after obtaining the information from Galileo.