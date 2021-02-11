|
Stay informed with the
NEW Casino City Times newsletter!
John Grochowski Archives
More Strategy Experts
|
Gaming Guru
Three-Card Poker Hole-Card Play
11 February 2021
By John Grochowski
QUESTION: I get that basic strategy in Three Card Poker is to play with Queen-6-4 or better and fold with less. What if you can see one of the dealer's cards.
A couple of years ago, I was playing in a casino where the shuffler at a Three Card Poker table was out of order. I don't know how long it took them to get another shuffler out there, but they didn't shut down the table. The dealer just dealt by hand. It's a little slower that way, but really, there was no disruption to the game.
I played for maybe 45 minutes, and the dealer was a nice guy, got all the players talking. He had this habit of dealing from way high, and I could almost always see his bottom card.
If I knew he had a King or an Ace, I wasn't going to bet my Queen-high hands. There were a few of those, so he saved me some money.
But I was wondering, is there a strategy for when you can see a dealer card? Some dealers must tip their cards now and then, even if the machine is working.
ANSWER: Several years ago, Michael Shackelford published a strategy for that situation at wizardofodds.com.
If the card you see is a Jack or lower, bet any hand. The presence of a lower card decreases the probability the dealer will have a qualifying hand of a Queen or better. If the dealer doesn't qualify, you win on your ante. With that, making a play bet equal to your ante is a better move than forfeiting your ante by folding with hands of less than Queen-6-4.
However, if you see a Queen or higher, it increases the chances the dealer will beat Queen-6-4. That leads us to look for better hands before making the play bet.
If you see a dealer Queen, bet with Queen-9-2 or better and fold with less.
If you see a dealer King, bet with King-9-2 or better and fold with less.
And if you see a dealer Ace, bet with Ace-9-2 or better and fold with less.
There is more detail at Shackelford's site, tackling situations including being able to see a card is a face but not being able to distinguish rank, or being able to tell a card is not a face but not being able to tell the Aces from the 2s through 10s.
But assuming you can identify Aces and each of the faces, that strategy gives players a 3.48 percent edge if the ante bonus uses a 5-4-1 pay table or 3.02 percent at 4-3-1.
QUESTION: My wife and I were talking about slot machines and the wheel bonuses like on Wheel of Fortune. It seems like they've been around forever now, and Wheel of Fortune remains a favorite. Were the wheel bonuses invented to fit that game when the manufacturer got the rights?
ANSWER: The first slot system to use a spinning wheel with number segments was Wheel of Gold, which hit the casinos in 1996.
Wheel of Gold was devised by Anchor Gaming, and first used atop Bally Technologies slant-top slots. Players immediately flocked to the games, even stopping to watch when they couldn't get a seat.
International Game Technology knew a good thing when it saw it. It licensed Wheel of Gold from Anchor and made the wheel the centerpiece when it licensed the Wheel of Fortune TV theme in 1998. IGT later acquired Anchor, and IGT, the wheel, Wheel of Fortune and players have been happy together ever since.
This article is provided by the Frank Scoblete Network. Melissa A. Kaplan is the network's managing editor. If you would like to use this article on your website, please contact Casino City Press, the exclusive web syndication outlet for the Frank Scoblete Network. To contact Frank, please e-mail him at fscobe@optonline.net.
Video Poker's Variance and Volatility
7 February 2021Payback percentage tells us much of what we need to know in comparing video poker games, but it doesn't tell us everything. There's also volatility to consider, and that can be measured in variance. Given a large number of sessions using expert strategies, what portion will bring larger than average wins? What portion will bring larger than average losses? Those things go together. ... (read more)
Oh, Lucky Day!
4 February 2021QUESTION: I had something happen at a Mississippi Stud table I thought would make a fun story to tell your readers. There were only two players at the table, me in the middle and a woman on the end to my left. The casino had a limit of three players per table, so there was one spot not being used. She was ... (read more)
Three Card Poker
31 January 2021There aren't a lot of subtleties to Three Card Poker. It's easy to play and the basic strategy for the ante-play portion of the game is simple: Bet when you have Queen-6-4 or better and fold when you don't. The Pair Plus option requires no strategy at all. You win anytime your three cards include a pair or better. ... (read more)
Craps SystemsCraps players love systems, trying to mix and match bets in hopes of finding the magical formula that will beat the casino. Just about any system will work sometimes, and when a player wins with a system, it encourages another try, and another, and another. In the long run, of course, the casino comes out on top. ... (read more)
Multi Strike PokerIt was a Friday morning in Joliet, and I'd been playing a little video poker aboard Empress II, waiting for the 11 a.m. opening of Empress I and its video poker room. Soon, if it hasn't already happened by the time you read this, Empress' new barge will open, ending such little scheduling inconveniences, but on this day, I found myself passing time with a little quarter Triple Play Poker. ... (read more)
Comps - The BasicsA colleague of mine likes to refer to casino comps as "free stuff." And for those who know their basic strategy in blackjack, optimal strategies for certain video poker games and who know how comping systems work, the "stuff" really is free--the value ... (read more)
Basic Strategy for Spanish 21In the last couple of weeks, we've looked at basic strategy in blackjack. Sit down at most blackjack tables in any jurisdiction, play basic strategy and you'll narrow the house edge to a half-percent or so, perhaps a little more or a little less depending on house rules. ... (read more)
Single-Deck Basic StrategyThose whose casino memories stretch back far enough may recall a time when the standard "Las Vegas Strip" blackjack game was dealt from a single deck of cards, with the dealer standing on all 17s. That started to change in the 1960s as operators grew ... (read more)
John Grochowski
|
John Grochowski
RSS FEED LINKSadd to My Yahoo!
add to Google
RSS feed