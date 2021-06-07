|
Gaming Guru
Top 10 Las Vegas Strip casino resorts I want to stay at7 June 2021
10. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Located at the bottom of the Strip, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is known for its beach and pool area. The beach club allows guests and visitors to enjoy live music and concerts while having some fun in the sand.
Part of the reason why this resort cracks my top 10 list is because I was unable to make it down there on my last trip. I have only heard good things about Mandalay Bay.
However, one important thing to me when picking a hotel is location. Obviously, with Mandalay Bay being so far down the Strip it is far off from the center of the Strip and many other resorts so long walks and Ubers would be necessary to get around.
But for that pool and beach experience, I would still consider staying here for a portion of my trip to see what it is all about.
9. MGM Grand Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
One of the largest resorts in the world, MGM Grand Resort & Casino Las Vegas was where I was supposed to stay in 2020, but that trip had to be nixed due to COVID-19.
I was able to make it over to MGM in my most recent trip and I actually got lost inside because of the size of the resort.
The pool area and lazy river looked like a place that I could get used to relaxing in. The table limits for blackjack and craps (my go-to games) were very reasonable. We were able to find as low as $15 minimums at night.
Yes, it is still not very central on the Strip but it is closer than Mandalay Bay. I’d also see myself stopping into Whiskey Down one night there and having a flight of whiskey.
8. Paris Las Vegas
This resort is nearly smack dab in the middle of the Strip and has a great view of the famous Bellagio Fountains.
During my last trip in May, my group and I found ourselves walking by Paris Las Vegas late at night and the loudness and music blaring from Chateau Nightclub was incredible.
Hitting Chateau for a night is definitely on my agenda for the next trip, regardless of where I stay.
You also have the Eiffel Tower with a viewing deck that gives great views of all over the Strip from 46 stories high.
Also at Paris is Beer Park where you can go grab a few cold ones on the roof deck bar while playing some lawn games.
7. The Mirage
The home-base of my first trip in 2019, The Mirage is a resort that I had a blast in.
The volcano show just outside the main doors is a site to take in. While the sportsbook in The Mirage isn’t massive, it was very clean and organized and filled with comfortable seating to view a game you bet on.
One of my favorite things about this resort is its cigar bar. While I do not smoke cigars often, I will enjoy one on a vacation or special event and Rhumbar was the perfect setting.
With music playing outside and a view of the Strip, Rhumbar was able to put a nice cigar in my left hand and a solid mixed drink in my right. It is a great place to enjoy yourself and chat with your friends or enjoy the music.
6. The Wynn Las Vegas
One of the nicer more luxury resorts on the Strip is Wynn Las Vegas, which sits alongside its identical sister property, Encore Resort.
I have been inside Encore Boston Harbor, while stunning, it is not as large as the one in Las Vegas.
Wynn is down the north end of the Strip, so the location would be somewhat of an issue for me. In addition to that, the price is on the higher end, but obviously worth it because of what the hotel and resort has to offer its guests.
If it is in my budget, I would definitely consider staying here. The reason I emphasize budget is because that is a key for planning a trip to Las Vegas. When inside Wynn Las Vegas we did struggle to find table limits of $25. Most were $50 and $100.
You also have XS Las Vegas which is the resort’s nightclub and poolside patio that features DJs and a dance floor.
5. Caesars Palace
It may be the history and the name, but I have always wanted to stay at Caesars Palace. For those who have seen The Hangover, no Caesar didn’t actually live there.
I think the sportsbook at Caesars Palace may be one of my favorites. Great in size, the book has plenty of windows to place bets and a large bar in the back of the book.
When exiting the book you see the entrance to the resort’s nightclub, Omnia that has great table-service and a massive dance floor.
Caesars is located near the heart of the Strip.
You also have The Forum Shops and plenty of restaurants to choose from.
4. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
I found myself inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas a number of times during my trip last month. Right next to Bellagio, The Cosmo has incredible views of the Strip from its rooms.
The Cosmo is also home to one of the more popular breakfast places, Eggslut. The line for Eggslut was near an hour long so we took it upon ourselves to avoid that and head over to the buffet, which was excellent.
The gaming floor had plenty of tables and we did see plenty of $25 tables.
Similar to XS Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan’s Marquee Dayclub is an entertainment spot with a poolside environment.
Throughout the resort’s sportsbook is bar seating accompanied by several sections of lounge seating to watch games on the dozens of screens.
If you haven’t noticed already, location is very important to my choosing of a hotel and The Cosmo is around many resorts I would like to visit and explore.
3. Aria Resort & Casino
After we had to cancel our 2020 trip at the MGM Grand, we ended up rebooking for later in 2020 at the Aria Resort & Casino, part of the massive CityCenter project that opened in 2009, but unfortunately that also had to be cancelled.
Part of the reason why I want to stay there is to find out what we had missed out on.
The main reason is the reputation the Aria has and how amazing it looked when I walked through it in May.
The BetMGM Sportsbook at the Aria is similar to the book at the Mirage. It isn’t the largest, but it is very well-kept and a perfect setting for a casual viewing of a sporting event.
2. The Bellagio
Having just stayed here last month, it is fresh on my mind and nothing but good memories stick from the Bellagio.
The hotel room was clean and we were placed in one of the new wellness floor rooms. If you are staying at The Bellagio, get a fountain view room.
The casino had a table limit that would suit many. We were able to find tables that ranged from $15 minimums all the way to $300 minimums.
Bellagio’s five pools made it easy to find four pool chairs together for my group.
Lily Bar was one of my favorite places to start my night out. Music playing and a great vibe inside was what made it so fun to be in and be with your friends.
This is a no-doubt stay again resort in my book.
1. The Venetian Las Vegas
My list concludes with The Venetian Las Vegas, which features The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino as part of its property. The two towers consist of all luxury suites.
When walking through, this was the resort that caught my attention the quickest.
It was extremely clean with a new feel to it. Despite the tables taking some of my money, the dealers were great and the casino floor was quite massive.
While I didn’t make it over to TAO Nightclub, I’ve heard it is one of the best night spots on the Strip and is on my list for when I go back.
The Venetian Las Vegas will be the hotel I check for first when booking my next trip to Sin City.
Dan Ippolito
