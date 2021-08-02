Gaming Guru

|
Top 10 land-based jackpots through July 20212 August 2021
10. $317,000
A Caesars Rewards member hit a Blazing 7s Progressive jackpot for $317,257 at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino on the evening of Monday, 21 June.
The guest (who chose not to be identified) is a loyal Caesars Rewards member who was visiting the lakeside resort from out of state for vacation. When the guest hit the jackpot after playing for two hours, the first thought that came to mind was, “Is this real?”
With the winnings, the guest planned to purchase a new electric car and put a down payment on a house.
9. $481,000
A lucky guest at The Venetian Las Vegas had another reason to celebrate on the Fourth of July.
Lisa from El Cajon, California, turned a $5.60 bet into more than $481,000 when five jackpot symbols scattered on the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation slot to trigger the exciting win.
8. $546,000
A Miami, Florida man won more than $500,000 on a slot machine at Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
The guest was playing the AGS Royal Reels slot machine Sunday, 11 April when he won $546,898.
7. $640,000
A visitor from Hawaii tested her luck at Fremont Hotel & Casino and scored a nearly $650,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Inferno slot game on Thursday, 15 July.
The lucky winner, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Inferno at the Downtown Las Vegas casino when she hit the progressive jackpot totaling $646,090 after betting $15.
The progressive jackpot was reset to $500,000 after the big win.
6. $768,000
One lucky man just walked away with $768,481 in winnings after hitting a progressive jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California in May.
“The entire Thunder Valley team is proud to congratulate our newest winner,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “Our progressive jackpots can hit anytime and on any slot. May has been an incredibly exciting month for our guests at Thunder Valley with over $33 million paid out in jackpot winnings alone.”
5. $890,000
A five-dollar wager led to a very lucky day for Robert Back of North Haven, Connecticut.
Testing his luck at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, he won the $896,507.50 multi-link jackpot by getting a Royal Flush on the Let it Ride slot machine, located in Casino of the Sky, on Saturday, 6 March.
4. $900,000
A Ellis Island Casino & Brewery guest started his February off with a bang by winning a whopping $905,754.63.
A longtime player at the Las Vegas casino, David Frys hit the massive jackpot while playing the Buffalo Grand slot machine.
“I’ve been playing at Ellis Island for years now and am absolutely in shock with this win,” said Frys. “It’s not every Tuesday that you walk into your favorite local spot and leave with almost $1 million.”
“With 2020 being such a difficult year for everyone in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have a loyal and local player hit this jackpot,” stated Ellis Island’s Marketing Director, Christina Ellis. “It’s especially exciting when we have winnings this large.”
3. $1 million
San Manuel Casino became the first California casino to award a $1 million progressive jackpot from a Scientific Games product on Wednesday, 17 February.
A lucky Classic Club Serrano member hit a $1 million jackpot playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker Progressive.
“Nothing makes us happier than seeing our guests enjoy a life changing win,” said Kenji Hall, Chief Operating Officer of San Manuel Casino.” At San Manuel we have the most table game progressive jackpots in the country. It was only a matter of time until we had a million-dollar winner.”
2. $1.39 million
Fireworks were going off all over the Las Vegas Strip on 4 July, including at SAHARA Las Vegas, where one lucky player won a $1,390,165 jackpot.
Graciela from Santa Clarita, California hit the progressive jackpot around 8:11 p.m. on 4 July while playing Buffalo Grand.
1. $1.5 million
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos announced that a guest from Bremen, Indiana won a $1,573,328 progressive jackpot on Monday, 1 March, at Four Winds South Bend.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the progressive jackpot playing a Scientific Games, Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine.
After the win, the progressive slot machine resets for another winner to take home a $1 million progressive jackpot.
