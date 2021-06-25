|
Stay informed with the
NEW Casino City Times newsletter!
Related Links
Related News
Recent Articles
Best of Dan Ippolito
|
Gaming Guru
Casino City’s Friday Five: Openings, expansions and jackpots edition25 June 2021
Let’s begin with a big win:
5. Progressive jackpot win at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Casino
A lucky Caesars Rewards member hit a Blazing 7s Progressive jackpot for $317,257.71 at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino on 21 June.
The guest, who chose not to be identified, is a loyal Caesars Rewards member who was visiting the lake-side resort from out of state for vacation.
With the winnings, the guest plans to purchase a new electric car and put a down payment on a house.
4. New sportsbook arrives at Colorado casino
Jacobs Entertainment announced that the new, traditional sportsbook, The SuperBook at the Lodge Casino, hosted a grand opening event today at The Lodge Casino at Black Hawk, Colorado.
SuperBook Sports also currently operates at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
This nearly 7,000 square foot sportsbook is home to 28 state of the art televisions. In addition, the book will have the same type of comfortable and functional seating they are known for in Las Vegas and a fully loaded bar.
Patrons can place wagers by visiting one of their three betting windows, visiting one of the kiosks located throughout the casino floor, or sit and enjoy the game while betting on the app.
3. Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort to complete expansion in fall
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina is set to complete its four-year expansion project this fall. The $250 million development, which broke ground June 2018, includes a brand new 725-room hotel tower, 83,000-square-foot convention space, new food and beverage offerings and more.
Becoming the resort’s fourth hotel tower, The Cherokee will begin welcoming guests this fall. Located adjacent to the brand-new convention center, the 19-story tower will feature 725 rooms and seven suites.
The resort will also open a brand new 83,000-square-foot meetings and conventions space this fall, more than tripling the current rentable convention space at Harrah’s Cherokee.
In addition to the expansion project, several new gaming amenities and food and beverage offerings have already debuted earlier this year, including a sportsbook and WSOP poker room.
2. Single-event sports betting is coming to Canada
On Tuesday, the Canadian Gaming Association celebrated the arrival of single-event sports betting across Canada as the Senate successfully passed Bill C-218, without amendment.
The successful vote will allow the Canadian gaming industry to begin working with provincial partners to offer single-event wagering to sports betting fans.
“This is a major milestone and achievement for the Canadian gaming industry,” said Paul Burns, President and CEO of the CGA. “The CGA has been working to legalize single-event sports betting for more than 10 years and Bill C-218 benefited from a groundswell of broad stakeholder support from across Canada. The need for regulation, oversight, player protection, and the creation of economic benefits for Canada was understood by everyone involved in the legislative process, which is why the Bill was successfully passed.”
“The serious and thoughtful consideration of Bill C-218 by Senators and Members of Parliament will dramatically improve the ability to offer sports betting in Canada and provide an important competitive tool for an industry that has been severely impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns,” stated Carrie Kormos, Chair of the CGA.
1. Resorts World Las Vegas officially opens
Resorts World Las Vegas, the first resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, officially swung open its doors to the public at 11 p.m. last night.
"This is a very proud moment for Genting and our Resorts World Las Vegas family as we are honored to officially open our doors," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World features 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet.
With 117,000 square feet of gaming space including 1,400 slots, 117 table games, a dedicated poker room and 30 poker tables, high-limit areas, and a sportsbook, the next-generation casino aims to redefine the traditional gaming experience.
Guests can choose from over 40 food and beverage options at Resorts World Las Vegas, ranging from fine-dining and quick-service venues to original and exclusive concepts.
The resort offers additional amenities, including an expansive 5.5-acre pool complex featuring five unique pool experiences, including the only infinity-edge pool on the Strip, Additionally, the resort will debut a spectacular 27,000-square-foot, world-class spa experience, which will open later this summer.
Related Links
Related News
Recent Articles
Best of Dan Ippolito
Dan Ippolito
|
Dan Ippolito