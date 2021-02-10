Gaming Guru

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.461879951166' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.461879951166&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

When Starbucks has an online game, you can get entries without making a purchase by answering a few questions. One of the questions is about how you use your stars. (You earn stars by making purchases, completing challenges to purchase certain items or make a certain number of purchases, and playing games. You redeem stars for menu items.)

The question asked whether you use your stars as you earn them or save them for use at the right time or a mix of the two techniques.

I used to choose a mix, but then I decided that saving them is more correct. I don't think I've ever redeemed stars as soon as I had enough for a free beverage. I always seem to accumulate hundreds, if not more than a thousand, stars before I redeem them.

Just today, I could have made a purchase to start an order-on-consecutive-days challenge or turn in stars to try a Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew. The rewards for the consecutive orders challenge are pretty small (10 stars for two days, 75 for four days), so I turned in stars for the Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew. (Meh. I won't get it again. I'll stick with Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam for my free beverage.)

Starbucks sent me an offer to get bonus points for a purchase tomorrow. A good thing about all of the offers I've received from Starbucks is that one purchase can be applied to multiple offers. So I'll get my bonus points for making a purchase tomorrow. Then I'm halfway to completing the first tier on the consecutive days challenge, so I'll probably make another purchase on Thursday. And then I'm halfway to completing the top tier on the challenge, so I'll probably make purchases on the next two days too. I might even have a weekend challenge that will influence what I purchase.

You can see how I end up accumulating hundreds of points.

There are Starbucks Rewards advantage players who analyze the challenges and figure out how to complete them with minimal cash outlay, but I just order what I usually get and leave the advantage play to video poker.

Slot club points are like Starbucks stars. You can either use them as you earn them or save them to use at the right time.

I've seen players follow a few different philosophies in using their points. A couple of well-financed players let their points accumulate until they have enough to redeem for $1000 cash, the maximum amount one can redeem per day at their casinos. This method has acquired an advantage in the past few years when casinos stopped awarding points when playing on redeemed points. Redeem points for $100 in free play and you earn no points on that play. Redeem points for $100 cash and give Benjy a ride through the bill acceptor in a machine, you earn points on that $100.

Another philosophy is to use your points as you earn them. Once you have enough points to redeem for a certain amount of free play (say $10, $20 or $50), you redeem them and play the free play.

A third philosophy is to save your points for a rainy day. When you run out of money, redeem points to keep you in the game.

The way I've settled into using my points fits into my hierarchy for funding play at the machines: First, use the ticket leftover from my last visit (if I don't have a ticket, use some cash). If that runs out, redeem points. And keep using points as needed before putting in more cash. Finally, when I'm out of points, resort to cash.

One thing to keep in mind is whether redeeming points for cash instead of free play might be a black mark on your account. Cash can walk out of the casino. Free play can't.

If I remember correctly, Bob Dancer recommended redeeming points for free play in one of his slot club talks for this reason.

I don't know whether how you redeem your points makes a difference, but I would guess that if you play enough to qualify for one of the premium tiers in a slot club, the doesn't really care how you redeem your points.

And if you don't play enough to be in a premium tier, the casino also doesn't care how you redeem your points.

When do you redeem your points? Drop me a line to let me know.

The first day of Trump Impeachment II just finished as I write this. Perhaps you can help me.

David Schoen said that the January exception described by the House Impeachment Managers was a canard because-- And then he lost me on how a President in the final days of a term could still be held accountable. What is the remedy in this case?

Didn't he and Castor argue that the trial should not proceed because Trump was no longer in office? How were they not arguing that any officeholder could commit an impeachable offense and then evade accountability by resigning before impeachment or trial? Did they ever say how officeholders could be held accountable for offenses committed at the end of their terms?

It reminds me of Alan Dershowitz's argument in the first trial. As I recall, he said that a president cannot commit an impeachable offense if he believes he is acting in the best interests of the country. And a president surely believes that being reelected is in the best interests of the country.

So, I ask, doesn't that mean that a sitting president has free rein to do whatever he wants in pursuit of reelection?

The most puzzling part of the day's proceedings is why Schoen always touched the top of his head when he took a drink of water like he was trying to keep an imaginary toupee from slipping off.

The participants in this and the past impeachment compared and contrasted the impeachment and trial with criminal proceedings, doing one or the other whenever it supported their position. The impeachment in the House has been likened to a Grand Jury indictment. There was some talk about due process today.

I was the foreman of a Grand Jury in New Jersey in the mid-1980s. This is what due process meant in our Grand Jury.

We never heard from the defendant's attorneys. I don't even know if it's correct to call the subject of a case presented to us the defendant. He or she hasn't been charged yet.

The Grand Jury decides whether the Grand Jury Prosecutor has presented a prima facie case to presume guilt and issue an indictment. There was no standard of "beyond a reasonable doubt" or even a "preponderance of the evidence". We were not determining guilt. We were not depriving the defendant of any freedom. We only had to determine whether there was enough evidence to prove the case.

We never heard any exculpatory witnesses. That's for the trial jury. We were not determining guilt.

The defendant's attorney was not present. The defendant does not have the right to present a case to the Grand Jury. Again, we were not determining guilt.

There were no spectators. The only people in the room, which was like a classroom not a courtroom, were the jurors, the prosecutor(s), and the stenographer.

Our proceedings were secret. We spoke through our indictments.

I had the worst job on the jury. When the jury was dismissed for the day, I still had to stay for another hour or more because I had to wait for the staff to finish preparing the indictments. Then I had to sign them and go the courthouse to deliver them to a judge.

The judge asks a series of questions about the indictments. I don't remember the questions.

The prosecutors rehearsed me on the questions and the answers. They said that I didn't have to worry about the questions. Just remember the order of the answers. The order of the answers was something like yes, yes, no, yes, and me, your honor.

Delivering the indictments went smoothly many times, but then a judge asked one of the questions out of order.

I panicked. I knew that the answer next in line was not the right answer to that question. I looked at the prosecutor for help. He mouthed the word "no". I said, "No." The judge moved on to the next question.

You can argue about how similar a House impeachment is to a Grand Jury. They differ in one significant way that makes the arguments moot.

The Grand Jury is a criminal proceeding. The House impeachment by its very nature is only political.

Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_totalcases.

Totals Weekly Increases US NV US NV Date Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 02/09 26,939,515 463,659 284,590 4,522 779,305 21,828 5,444 244 02/02 26,160,210 441,831 279,146 4,278 1,007,777 22,004 7,249 249 01/26 25,152,433 419,827 271,897 4,029 1,312,565 23,385 10,324 250 01/19 23,839,868 396,442 261,573 3,779 1,317,119 21,318 11,324 279 01/12 22,522,749 375,124 250,249 3,500 1,790,345 22,660 17,217 294 01/05 20,732,404 352,464 233,032 3,206 1,499,561 18,435 14,655 233 12/29 19,232,843 334,029 218,377 2,973 1,258,540 15,460 12,493 186 12/22 17,974,303 318,569 205,884 2,787 1,656,411 18,537 16,472 239 12/15 16,317,892 300,032 189,412 2,548 1,494,763 17,247 18,825 229 12/08 14,823,129 282,785 170,587 2,319 1,375,502 15,483 18,418 175 12/01 13,447,627 267,302 152,169 2,144 1,114,175 10,286 15,942 121 11/24 12,333,452 257,016 136,227 2,023 1,197,199 10,784 14,130 106 11/17 11,136,253 246,232 122,097 1,917 1,099,790 8,501 11,115 65 11/10 10,036,463 237,731 110,982 1,852 767,645 6,838 8,868 68 11/03 9,268,818 230,893 102,114 1,784 588,207 5,809 5,936 35 10/27 8,680,611 225,084 96,178 1,749 492,026 5,585 5,238 (10) 10/20 8,188,585 219,499 90,940 1,759 401,037 5,053 4,501 48 10/13 7,787,548 214,446 86,439 1,711 351,270 4,886 3,910 48 10/06 7,436,278 209,560 82,529 1,663 306,965 4,962 3,232 36 09/29 7,129,313 204,598 79,297 1,627 303,616 5,136 3,058 54 09/22 6,825,697 199,462 76,239 1,573 288,070 5,370 2,196 82 09/15 6,537,627 194,092 72,043 1,491 250,265 5,404 1,825 65 09/08 6,287,362 188,688 72,218 1,426 282,919 5,638 2,734 92 09/01 6,004,443 183,050 69,484 1,334 251,790 5,291 3,237 104 08/25 5,752,653 177,759 66,247 1,230 330,411 7,889 4,076 125 08/18 5,422,242 169,870 62,171 1,105 358,071 7,463 4,973 114 08/11 5,064,171 162,407 57,198 991 365,353 7,203 5,776 117 08/04 4,698,818 155,204 51,422 874 418,683 7,532 7,367 109 07/28 4,280,135 147,672 44,055 764 460,996 7,042 7,130 91 07/21 3,819,139 140,630 36,195 674 463,682 5,395 8,181 57 07/14 3,355,457 135,235 28,744 617 422,861 5,102 5,607 57 07/07 2,932,596 130,133 23,137 560 351,367 3,394 5,006 24 06/30 2,581,229 126,739 18,131 536 278,941 6,406 4,367 26 06/23 2,302,288 120,333 13,764 510

Will new cases start increasing again next week from Super Bowl superspreader parties?

There have been many news stories about people having difficulty scheduling vaccination appointments. A large number of people having to wait is inevitable. There are many people vying for a limited number of slots, which are limited by vaccine supply and personnel to administer the vaccines.

Still, there's no excuse for slapdash appointment websites. It's not like we haven't known for months that we were going to have to vaccinate 300,000,000 people. Why didn't Operation Warp Speed develop a website that jurisdictions could use to schedule appointments?

I thought about systems already developed that could be used for scheduling. How about airline reservations? It can handle no-shows and waiting lists for a flight.

Better yet, TicketMaster. It can handle thousands of people accessing the site without crashing. Sell an hour-long appointment block like a concert.

Snagging a vaccination appointment is going to be catch-as-catch-can until the supply of appointments increases and the demand drops.