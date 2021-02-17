Gaming Guru

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.0882584096762' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.0882584096762&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Question: In response to your column today here is what I do with my points: I prefer to cash my points in once a year. So, I do it at the start of each calendar year. The Indian casino here does not care when the player does this. However, only $500 worth can be cashed in at one time. There is no negative impact on your player rating.

Answer: Wow, only once a year. That really gives you something to look forward to after the ball drops in Times Square. I think if I collected free play just once a year, I would get it in mid-December for a nice Christmas gift.

I'm wondering how you concluded that your method of redeeming points does not affect your player rating. I'm not doubting that the casino doesn't really care whether you redeem points for free play at a machine, or redeem points for cash frequently, or redeem points for cash a couple of times a year. It's just that to really test whether there is an effect, we have to have two people play exactly the same, with the only difference between the two being how they redeem their points. That's monumentally impractical, so the best we can do is infer if there is a difference by comparing results among similar players.

Atlantic City's casinos used to complain about players who picked up gifts without playing. I did that a few times. Gaming writers frequently warn against zero-play days and playing for a few minutes between breakfast and checking out because both decrease your daily average.

I have a theory that early slot clubs were modeled after table-games comp policies, so daily average was important. But then somebody realized that we know exactly how much a machine player plays, so we don't need to estimate action based on the number of days players play and their average daily action.

Now I have proof that some slot clubs did use daily average in determining benefits. In this Las Vegas Advisor Question of the Day, Jean Scott addressed the question of why bounce-back cash decreased significantly for one reader.

Jean said that she, her husband, Brad, and a friend of theirs had experienced the same thing. Jean, being well connected, was able to ask a manager what was up. He said that the casino had changed from basing mailers on three months of play, to basing them on just one month. Worse, offers were based on daily average now. Even though their friend plays about the same amount each month, her offers dropped because she plays a lot on some days and not so much on others, bringing down her daily average.

Jean posted this article 12 years ago. I thought by then slot clubs would have realized that they don't have to follow the tables games model because slot clubs have complete information on their members' play.

I hope that slot clubs today use total play and not a daily average in determining benefits. Does it really matter if someone plays $2000 a day for five days or $1000 a day for 10? Maybe the player with the lower average eats more meals at the casino and orders more drinks from -- and gives more tips to -- the cocktail waitresses.

Just to be safe, I avoid zero-play days. I always play at least a little when I pick up a gift or free play. The only zero-play day I've had recently was on a multiple points day. After a couple of laps around the casino, I still couldn't get a spot on a good video poker machine, so I left.

Speaking of offers in mailers. I've had a lot of consulting work the past few weeks and my February offers from Red Rock were not compelling enough for me to make time to go there, so my first visit this month was a few days ago. I immediately noticed something different about the video poker machines. A bright red bar displayed across the bottom of the screen.

The video poker machines at Red Rock (and all Station casinos I've been to) do not have dedicated displays for the slot club. Instead, they steal some screen real estate on the monitor. The bottom half-inch or so is used to display slot club messages. The software does a really good job of scaling the game screen to fit in the screen space remaining without looking distorted. When you need to interact with the system, you touch the "OPEN" button in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen to steal the left third of the screen to display the menu screen.

I was excited to see the software update because I was hoping that they fixed some of the problems with the slot club software. When you first start playing, the bottom of the screen alternates between displaying "You have earned xxx points" and "Good Luck". After playing for a while, the messages would frequently change to "Good Luck" and "**JOHN". No more reporting of the number of points earned.

I wasn't sure whether this was a bug, an indication of some other situation (e.g., communications problems), or by design. I was in Red Rock's high-limit room when a lady playing near me had a problem with her machine. I never found out what the problem was, but it required a slot tech to make a house call. After the slot attendant put out the SOS, the lady left. When the slot tech arrived, he had to wait for the lady to return.

As long as he was there twiddling his thumbs, I asked him why the machines would stop reporting your points earned. I played a few hands to show him that I wasn't getting the "You have earned xxx points" message.

He said, "That's not supposed to happen."

I was optimistic that the slot IT crew would investigate and fix the problem, but nothing ever changed.

Another problem I have with the software is that it would sometimes look like the CBS All Access app buffering when you tried to redeem points. The menu screen would go blank with just a circle going around and around. (Maybe someone knows why I sometimes can't get through 30 seconds of a program on CBS All Access without having start-and-stop buffering but then I can switch to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video and have no problems at all.)

Sometimes the slot club system would eventually display the Redeem Points menu. I got to the point where I would touch the Redeem Points button on the main menu before I needed to redeem points just to increase the chances that the Redeem Points menu would be displayed when I needed it.

Sometimes the system never displayed menu. I would pull my card with the circle still circling.

I don't have a rave review from my first experience with the new software. Not only did the software still stop reporting points during my play, when it did display the number of points I earned, the message scrolled off the screen so fast that it was tough to see. In the old software you had to be fast to catch the points message while it was displayed. The new software made it almost impossible to catch the message.

Strike 1.

I was running low on funds, so I touched the Open button on the screen to bring up the slot club menu. No menu, just the Please Wait circle. I played some more, but I never got the menu. I've never not gotten the main menu before.

Strike 2.

There is no strike 3 because the game was called after I decided that I had given enough play for the Valentine's Day box of chocolates they had just given me.

A few days later, different machine. The points message didn't scroll, but it still alternated with other messages. And the machine stopped reporting points after a while. I was able to make it to the Redeem Points menu. The new menus are more attractive and modern looking.

I don't know why the system doesn't emulate the dedicated displays and show a static message saying how many points you have earned, updating after each hand. I don't need the machine to wish me good luck.

Do you have any comments, good or bad, about how you interact with the slot club on the machines or kiosks in your casino?

Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_totalcases.

Totals Weekly Increases US NV US NV Date Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 02/16 27,542,421 485,070 288,739 4,720 602,906 21,411 4,149 198 02/09 26,939,515 463,659 284,590 4,522 779,305 21,828 5,444 244 02/02 26,160,210 441,831 279,146 4,278 1,007,777 22,004 7,249 249 01/26 25,152,433 419,827 271,897 4,029 1,312,565 23,385 10,324 250 01/19 23,839,868 396,442 261,573 3,779 1,317,119 21,318 11,324 279 01/12 22,522,749 375,124 250,249 3,500 1,790,345 22,660 17,217 294 01/05 20,732,404 352,464 233,032 3,206 1,499,561 18,435 14,655 233 12/29 19,232,843 334,029 218,377 2,973 1,258,540 15,460 12,493 186 12/22 17,974,303 318,569 205,884 2,787 1,656,411 18,537 16,472 239 12/15 16,317,892 300,032 189,412 2,548 1,494,763 17,247 18,825 229 12/08 14,823,129 282,785 170,587 2,319 1,375,502 15,483 18,418 175 12/01 13,447,627 267,302 152,169 2,144 1,114,175 10,286 15,942 121 11/24 12,333,452 257,016 136,227 2,023 1,197,199 10,784 14,130 106 11/17 11,136,253 246,232 122,097 1,917 1,099,790 8,501 11,115 65 11/10 10,036,463 237,731 110,982 1,852 767,645 6,838 8,868 68 11/03 9,268,818 230,893 102,114 1,784 588,207 5,809 5,936 35 10/27 8,680,611 225,084 96,178 1,749 492,026 5,585 5,238 (10) 10/20 8,188,585 219,499 90,940 1,759 401,037 5,053 4,501 48 10/13 7,787,548 214,446 86,439 1,711 351,270 4,886 3,910 48 10/06 7,436,278 209,560 82,529 1,663 306,965 4,962 3,232 36 09/29 7,129,313 204,598 79,297 1,627 303,616 5,136 3,058 54 09/22 6,825,697 199,462 76,239 1,573 288,070 5,370 2,196 82 09/15 6,537,627 194,092 72,043 1,491 250,265 5,404 1,825 65 09/08 6,287,362 188,688 72,218 1,426 282,919 5,638 2,734 92 09/01 6,004,443 183,050 69,484 1,334 251,790 5,291 3,237 104 08/25 5,752,653 177,759 66,247 1,230 330,411 7,889 4,076 125 08/18 5,422,242 169,870 62,171 1,105 358,071 7,463 4,973 114 08/11 5,064,171 162,407 57,198 991 365,353 7,203 5,776 117 08/04 4,698,818 155,204 51,422 874 418,683 7,532 7,367 109 07/28 4,280,135 147,672 44,055 764 460,996 7,042 7,130 91 07/21 3,819,139 140,630 36,195 674 463,682 5,395 8,181 57 07/14 3,355,457 135,235 28,744 617 422,861 5,102 5,607 57 07/07 2,932,596 130,133 23,137 560 351,367 3,394 5,006 24 06/30 2,581,229 126,739 18,131 536 278,941 6,406 4,367 26 06/23 2,302,288 120,333 13,764 510

Montana recently eased mask mandates. It reported 120 new cases on February 15, 2021. Montana reports 120 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Nevada reported 391 new cases and eased restrictions on February 15, 2021. Nevada Virus Positivity Rate Drops, State Eases Restrictions

Melbourne went into a five-day lockdown after it had 19 new cases (up from 0). Covid: Melbourne lockdown to end after quarantine outbreak controlled.