Gaming Guru

Ask the Slot Expert: Covid restrictions coming back to Las Vegas? Part 2: The Virus Strikes Back

28 July 2021

By John Robison, Slot Expert™

Events in the fight against Covid moved as fast as the Delta variant today. Moments after the CDC revised its guidance to say that even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas of the country with high transmission rates. Nevada Governor Sisolak issued a directive bringing back the mask mandate in Clark County and 11 other Nevada counties.

This change shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. In May the Governor signed a directive to automatically adopt CDC mask guidance. (Nevada reinstates mask mandate in high-transmission areas, including Clark County)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has indicated it will follow the recommendations of the county or the state, so make sure you bring your mask to the casino along with your players card.

The only surprising thing -- to me, at least -- is that the mandate does not go into effect until Friday at 12:01AM. Why not right away or at 12:01AM tomorrow? Don't we all already have masks?

There actually is some logic behind the delay, as was talked about in the Clark County Board of Commissioners Emergency Meeting last week. Businesses have to replace the face-mask-encouraged signs to face-mask-required signs and casinos will ensure they have masks available for guests again. Businesses might need a little time to get in compliance, but people should mask up right away.

The county's insufficient mask mandate for employee's in indoor, public spaces was going to last until August 17, at which time the commissioners would decide whether to discontinue it, extend it, or expand it to include the public. Now the mandate is tied to CDC guidance. The only ways to get masks optional again are to decrease our transmission or have a less transmissible variant take over.

I've been busy the past few days watching the Olympics, one of the three sporting events I watch. It used to take a lot less time when only one channel showed coverage, mostly highlights in primetime unless the time zone was favorable for live coverage. Then cable gave us more channels of coverage and with streaming, maybe we can see every event.

I remember when the Indy 500 (the second event I watch) was not shown live. ABC showed excerpts of the race in primetime. Back then, ABC had a minute news summary right before the start of the primetime block. In the summary on one Indy Sunday, the newscaster announced who won the race. That's like -- spoiler alert -- having "Rosebud is the sled" printed on your Citizen Kane movie ticket.

It's been five years, but once again I know what a libero is. I still have to look up the difference between the butterfly and the breaststroke again.

We already have some good surprises (Lydia Jacoby's winning the 100-meter breaststroke), some shocks (Simon Biles withdrawing from the team competition), and some close calls (Tom Daley's gold in Men's Synchronized 10m Platform Diving).

Speaking of that event, I'd love to have been in the room when someone said, "You know, jumping off a platform 33 feet high and twisting and tumbling around before hitting the water and trying not to make a big splash is too easy. How do we make this more difficult? I've got it. How about making two people do the same dive? In unison."

I don't miss the crowds . I can actually hear some of what the athletes are saying, like calling out instructions on the volleyball court.

One thing I appreciate about recent Olympics is seeing sports I haven't seen before. 3x3 Basketball is much more exciting than regular basketball.

Street Skateboarding is also a lot of fun, but I think the commentator is pulling words out of a Dr. Seuss book when calling out the tricks the skaters performed (or, frequently, attempted). Many of them look alike to me. They're a lot like figure skating jumps. "Was that an Axel or a Lutz?"

For that matter, what is the difference between an Axel and a Lutz?

Ask me next year.

Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_totalcases.

Totals Weekly Increases
US NV US NV
Date Cases  Deaths  Cases  Deaths  Cases  Deaths  Cases  Deaths 
 07/27   34,548,847   609,012   351,443   5,837   652,251   2,394   8,347   79 
 07/20   33,896,296   606,618   341,096   5,758   169,933   1,478   3,351   28 
 07/13   33,726,363   605,140   339,745   5,730   181,047   1,959   4,982   33 
 07/06   33,545,316   603,181   334,763   5,697   75,104   1,373   2,234   27 
 06/29   33,470,212   601,808   332,529   5,670   87,507   2,057   3,020   24 
 06/22   33,382,705   599,751   329,509   5,646   75,420   2,157   1,930   22 
 06/15   33,303,285   597,594   327,579   5,624   95,797   2,293   1,560   17 
 06/08   33,207,488   595,301   326,019   5,607   114,250   3,762   2,271   21 
 06/01   33,039,238   591,539   323,748   5,586   123,333   3,709   991   27 
 05/25   32,969,905   587,830   322,757   5,559   174,125   4,234   1,676   26 
 05/18   32,795,780   583,596   321,081   5,533   223,966   4,230   2,301   27 
 05/11   32,571,814   579,366   318,780   5,506   303,856   4,687   2,541   33 
 05/04   32,267,958   574,679   316,239   5,473   343,348   4,908   2,559   40 
 04/27   31,924,610   569,771   313,680   5,433   383,163   4,958   2,747   65 
 04/20   31,541,447   564,813   310,933   5,368   464,556   5,072   2,590   36 
 04/13   31,076,891   559,741   308,343   5,332   480,061   5,321   2,986   57 
 04/06   30,596,830   554,420   305,357   5,275   448,935   7,124   3,084   38 
 03/30   30,147,895   547,296   302,273   5,237   439,510   6,793   939   63 
 03/23   29,708,385   540,503   301,334   5,174   388,928   7,446   1,863   53 
 03/16   29,319,457   533,057   299,471   5,121   381,695   8,362   3,078   81 
 03/09   28,937,762   524,695   296,393   5,040   480,902   11,573   2,413   83 
 03/02   28,456,860   513,122   293,980   4,957   463,356   14,129   2,835   75 
 02/23   27,993,504   498,993   291,145   4,882   451,083   13,923   2,406   162 
 02/16   27,542,421   485,070   288,739   4,720   602,906   21,411   4,149   198 
 02/09   26,939,515   463,659   284,590   4,522   779,305   21,828   5,444   244 
 02/02   26,160,210   441,831   279,146   4,278   1,007,777   22,004   7,249   249 
 01/26   25,152,433   419,827   271,897   4,029   1,312,565   23,385   10,324   250 
 01/19   23,839,868   396,442   261,573   3,779   1,317,119   21,318   11,324   279 
 01/12   22,522,749   375,124   250,249   3,500   1,790,345   22,660   17,217   294 
 01/05    20,732,404   352,464   233,032   3,206   1,499,561   18,435   14,655   233 
 12/29   19,232,843   334,029   218,377   2,973   1,258,540   15,460   12,493   186 
 12/22   17,974,303   318,569   205,884   2,787   1,656,411   18,537   16,472   239 
 12/15   16,317,892   300,032   189,412   2,548   1,494,763   17,247   18,825   229 
 12/08   14,823,129   282,785   170,587   2,319   1,375,502   15,483   18,418   175 
 12/01   13,447,627   267,302   152,169   2,144   1,114,175   10,286   15,942   121 
 11/24   12,333,452   257,016   136,227   2,023   1,197,199   10,784   14,130   106 
 11/17   11,136,253   246,232   122,097   1,917   1,099,790   8,501   11,115   65 
 11/10   10,036,463   237,731   110,982   1,852   767,645   6,838   8,868   68 
 11/03   9,268,818   230,893   102,114   1,784   588,207   5,809   5,936   35 
 10/27   8,680,611   225,084   96,178   1,749   492,026   5,585   5,238   (10) 
 10/20   8,188,585   219,499   90,940   1,759   401,037   5,053   4,501   48 
 10/13   7,787,548   214,446   86,439   1,711   351,270   4,886   3,910   48 
 10/06   7,436,278   209,560   82,529   1,663   306,965   4,962   3,232   36 
 09/29   7,129,313   204,598   79,297   1,627   303,616   5,136   3,058   54 
 09/22   6,825,697   199,462   76,239   1,573   288,070   5,370   2,196   82 
 09/15   6,537,627   194,092   72,043   1,491   250,265   5,404   1,825   65 
 09/08   6,287,362   188,688   72,218   1,426   282,919   5,638   2,734   92 
 09/01   6,004,443   183,050   69,484   1,334   251,790   5,291   3,237   104 
 08/25   5,752,653   177,759   66,247   1,230   330,411   7,889   4,076   125 
 08/18   5,422,242   169,870   62,171   1,105   358,071   7,463   4,973   114 
 08/11   5,064,171   162,407   57,198   991   365,353   7,203   5,776   117 
 08/04   4,698,818   155,204   51,422   874   418,683   7,532   7,367   109 
 07/28   4,280,135   147,672   44,055   764   460,996   7,042   7,130   91 
 07/21   3,819,139  140,630  36,195  674  463,682  5,395  8,181  57 
 07/14   3,355,457   135,235   28,744   617   422,861   5,102   5,607   57 
 07/07   2,932,596   130,133   23,137   560   351,367   3,394   5,006   24 
 06/30   2,581,229   126,739   18,131   536   278,941   6,406   4,367   26 
 06/23   2,302,288   120,333   13,764   510 

Send your slot and video poker questions to John Robison, Slot Expert™, at slotexpert@slotexpert.com. Because of the volume of mail I receive, I regret that I can't reply to every question.

Copyright © John Robison. Slot Expert and Ask the Slot Expert are trademarks of John Robison.

John Robison

John Robison is an expert on slot machines and how to play them. John is a slot and video poker columnist and has written for many of gaming’s leading publications. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology.

You may hear John give his slot and video poker tips live on The Good Times Show, hosted by Rudi Schiffer and Mike Schiffer, which is broadcast from Memphis on KXIQ 1180AM Friday afternoon from from 2PM to 5PM Central Time. John is on the show from 4:30 to 5. You can listen to archives of the show on the web anytime.

