Ask the Slot Expert: Cashless Gaming at Slot Machines, Part Deux

27 October 2021

By John Robison, Slot Expert™

I took my relationship with cashless gaming at slot machines to the next level. Last week I had created my STN Cash (Stations Cash) account and discovered that once you had a cashless account linked to your player card, anytime you cashed out with your player card in the reader, your credits go to your cashless account -- even if you didn't use the STN Cash app to put money on the machine. The machine does not print a ticket.

Surprise! They didn't mention that when I completed creating the account at the cage. In all fairness, the system is in "soft-opening" mode. You can learn about it by searching for the text on the stickers on the machine. The website lets you register for an account and the folks at the cage will complete the account setup, but the casino hasn't begun promoting the system yet. There are no brochures about the system yet.

The next step for me was to add a bank account to my STN Cash account and transfer some money into my casino account using the STN Cash app on my phone. You add the bank account in the usual way by entering the Routing and Account Numbers. The only inconvenience was that the textboxes were password-type textboxes that change your input to asterisks and there was no eyeball icon to reveal what you had typed.

After I submitted my bank account information, the app said that my bank account was now linked and I could transfer money to or from it. The folks at the cage warned me that the name and address on my STN Cash account and bank account had to match to be able to link the accounts. Remember when you had to verify the amounts of test deposits to prove you owned the account you were trying to link to a system?

I then successfully transferred money from my bank account to my STN Cash account.

The next day I tried using the app to fund my play at a machine. I used the Connect button in the app to connect the app to the machine (using Bluetooth). This is the same procedure as the Cardless Connect system that Stations introduced a few years ago. I used Cardless Connect often when it was first introduced, but I went back to using my player card because inserting the card was faster than waiting for the Cardless Connect app to connect to the machine. I never saw anyone else use Cardless Connect. Being able to access my STN Cash account now makes waiting the few extra seconds worthwhile.

After connecting, I pressed the button in the app to transfer cash to the machine. After entering the amount, both the app and the machine said there was a transfer in process. After a few seconds, I had credits on the machine.

There are three ways to transfer money from a machine to your STN Cash account. Last week I inadvertently used the first way: hitting the Cash Out button. This week I used the second way: hitting the Disconnect button in the app. After I pressed it, the machine again said that a transfer was in progress. After a few seconds, the credits on the machine were gone, my STN Cash account balanced had increased, and the player card display again indicated that no player card was in use.

The third way to transfer money out of a machine is to get up and walk away. Once the Bluetooth connection is broken, the system will transfer your credits to your STN Cash account and do a card out in the slot club subsystem.

I think this feature is best used as a safety. If you forget to transfer money out of a machine, the system will eventually do it for you. Instead of your money being vulnerable until you realize you didn't cash out and run back to get it, it's vulnerable only for how long it takes for you to get out of range.

How far is that? I don't know. I've never tested it. I searched for ways to limit Bluetooth range and 99% of the results were about how to maximize the range. But there were a few results that discussed how you could decrease the range. I'll test how far away I can get before the connection is dropped sometime.

I'm going to guess about 10 feet, close enough that you can still see if someone sat down at the machine.

But come to think of it, even if someone did try to appropriate your credits, you're still 99% safe. Once you're out of Bluetooth range and your phone and the machine disconnect, the credits will go back to your account. If the wannabe thief hits the Cash Out button, the credits will go back to your account. The only thing they can do is play the credits -- and maybe they might be lucky!

Here are the latest Covid data. There is a difference in the hospitalization data for US versus NV. The CDC reports total number of Covid hospital admissions. Nevada reports current hospitalizations, not admissions.

All data comes from the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_totalcases, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview/index.html), except for Nevada current hospitalizations (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Totals Weekly Changes
US NV US NV
Date Cases  Hosp. Adm.  Deaths  Cases  Curr. Hosp.  Deaths  Cases  Hosp. Adm.  Deaths  Cases  Curr. Hosp.  Deaths 
 10/26   45,468,434   3,185,778    736,048    447,173   624   7,547   488,829  42,265  9,842   4,753  (87)  96 
 10/19   44,979,605   3,143,513    726,206    442,420   711   7,451   578,396   11,963   4,381   136 
 10/12   44,401,209   714,243    438,039   7,315   795,586   14,067   15,710   149 
 10/05   43,605,623   700,176   422,329   7,166   554,194   10,642   3,852   121 
 09/28   43,051,429   689,534   418,477   7,045   817,218   14,463   6,160   165 
 09/21   42,234,211   675,071   412,317   6,880   971,637   14,691   7,466   152 
 09/14   41,262,574   660,380   404,851   6,728   1,176,763   12,919   10,256   145 
 09/07   40,085,811   647,461   394,595   6,583   975,725   10,076   5,237   104 
 08/31   39,110,086   637,385   389,358   6,479   1,113,414   9,385   7,592   173 
 08/24   37,996,672   628,000   381,649   6,306   1,045,491   7,507   8,117   116 
 08/17   36,951,181   620,493   373,649   6,190   959,978   4,715   7,065   150 
 08/10   35,991,203   615,778   366,584   6,040   819,524   3,987   7,652   122 
 08/03   35,171,679   611,791   358,932   5,918   622,832   2,279   7,489   81 
 07/27   34,548,847   609,012   351,443   5,837   652,251   2,394   8,347   79 
 07/20   33,896,296   606,618   341,096   5,758   169,933   1,478   3,351   28 
 07/13   33,726,363   605,140   339,745   5,730   181,047   1,959   4,982   33 
 07/06   33,545,316   603,181   334,763   5,697   75,104   1,373   2,234   27 
 06/29   33,470,212   601,808   332,529   5,670   87,507   2,057   3,020   24 
 06/22   33,382,705   599,751   329,509   5,646   75,420   2,157   1,930   22 
 06/15   33,303,285   597,594   327,579   5,624   95,797   2,293   1,560   17 
 06/08   33,207,488   595,301   326,019   5,607   114,250   3,762   2,271   21 
 06/01   33,039,238   591,539   323,748   5,586   123,333   3,709   991   27 
 05/25   32,969,905   587,830   322,757   5,559   174,125   4,234   1,676   26 
 05/18   32,795,780   583,596   321,081   5,533   223,966   4,230   2,301   27 
 05/11   32,571,814   579,366   318,780   5,506   303,856   4,687   2,541   33 
 05/04   32,267,958   574,679   316,239   5,473   343,348   4,908   2,559   40 
 04/27   31,924,610   569,771   313,680   5,433   383,163   4,958   2,747   65 
 04/20   31,541,447   564,813   310,933   5,368   464,556   5,072   2,590   36 
 04/13   31,076,891   559,741   308,343   5,332   480,061   5,321   2,986   57 
 04/06   30,596,830   554,420   305,357   5,275   448,935   7,124   3,084   38 
 03/30   30,147,895   547,296   302,273   5,237   439,510   6,793   939   63 
 03/23   29,708,385   540,503   301,334   5,174   388,928   7,446   1,863   53 
 03/16   29,319,457   533,057   299,471   5,121   381,695   8,362   3,078   81 
 03/09   28,937,762   524,695   296,393   5,040   480,902   11,573   2,413   83 
 03/02   28,456,860   513,122   293,980   4,957   463,356   14,129   2,835   75 
 02/23   27,993,504   498,993   291,145   4,882   451,083   13,923   2,406   162 
 02/16   27,542,421   485,070   288,739   4,720   602,906   21,411   4,149   198 
 02/09   26,939,515   463,659   284,590   4,522   779,305   21,828   5,444   244 
 02/02   26,160,210   441,831   279,146   4,278   1,007,777   22,004   7,249   249 
 01/26   25,152,433   419,827   271,897   4,029   1,312,565   23,385   10,324   250 
 01/19   23,839,868   396,442   261,573   3,779   1,317,119   21,318   11,324   279 
 01/12   22,522,749   375,124   250,249   3,500   1,790,345   22,660   17,217   294 
 01/05   20,732,404   352,464   233,032   3,206   1,499,561   18,435   14,655   233 
 12/29   19,232,843   334,029   218,377   2,973   1,258,540   15,460   12,493   186 
 12/22   17,974,303   318,569   205,884   2,787   1,656,411   18,537   16,472   239 
 12/15   16,317,892   300,032   189,412   2,548   1,494,763   17,247   18,825   229 
 12/08   14,823,129   282,785   170,587   2,319   1,375,502   15,483   18,418   175 
 12/01   13,447,627   267,302   152,169   2,144   1,114,175   10,286   15,942   121 
 11/24   12,333,452   257,016   136,227   2,023   1,197,199   10,784   14,130   106 
 11/17   11,136,253   246,232   122,097   1,917   1,099,790   8,501   11,115   65 
 11/10   10,036,463   237,731   110,982   1,852   767,645   6,838   8,868   68 
 11/03   9,268,818   230,893   102,114   1,784   588,207   5,809   5,936   35 
 10/27   8,680,611   225,084   96,178   1,749   492,026   5,585   5,238   (10) 
 10/20   8,188,585   219,499   90,940   1,759   401,037   5,053   4,501   48 
 10/13   7,787,548   214,446   86,439   1,711   351,270   4,886   3,910   48 
 10/06   7,436,278   209,560   82,529   1,663   306,965   4,962   3,232   36 
 09/29   7,129,313   204,598   79,297   1,627   303,616   5,136   3,058   54 
 09/22   6,825,697   199,462   76,239   1,573   288,070   5,370   2,196   82 
 09/15   6,537,627   194,092   72,043   1,491   250,265   5,404   1,825   65 
 09/08   6,287,362   188,688   72,218   1,426   282,919   5,638   2,734   92 
 09/01   6,004,443   183,050   69,484   1,334   251,790   5,291   3,237   104 
 08/25   5,752,653   177,759   66,247   1,230   330,411   7,889   4,076   125 
 08/18   5,422,242   169,870   62,171   1,105   358,071   7,463   4,973   114 
 08/11   5,064,171   162,407   57,198   991   365,353   7,203   5,776   117 
 08/04   4,698,818   155,204   51,422   874   418,683   7,532   7,367   109 
 07/28   4,280,135   147,672   44,055   764   460,996   7,042   7,130   91 
 07/21   3,819,139  140,630  36,195  674  463,682  5,395  8,181  57 
 07/14   3,355,457   135,235   28,744   617   422,861   5,102   5,607   57 
 07/07   2,932,596   130,133   23,137   560   351,367   3,394   5,006   24 
 06/30   2,581,229   126,739   18,131   536   278,941   6,406   4,367   26 
 06/23   2,302,288   120,333   13,764   510 

Send your slot and video poker questions to John Robison, Slot Expert™, at slotexpert@slotexpert.com. Because of the volume of mail I receive, I regret that I can't reply to every question.

Copyright © John Robison. Slot Expert and Ask the Slot Expert are trademarks of John Robison.

John Robison

John Robison is an expert on slot machines and how to play them. John is a slot and video poker columnist and has written for many of gaming’s leading publications. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology.

You may hear John give his slot and video poker tips live on The Good Times Show, hosted by Rudi Schiffer and Mike Schiffer, which is broadcast from Memphis on KXIQ 1180AM Friday afternoon from from 2PM to 5PM Central Time. John is on the show from 4:30 to 5. You can listen to archives of the show on the web anytime.

Books by John Robison:

The Slot Expert's Guide to Playing Slots
