Gaming Guru

Top 10 Las Vegas poker rooms you should visit19 April 2021
But, even with the majority of casinos operating, the overall theme is less “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” and more “Wear a mask, keep your distance.”
While this is far from the ideal atmosphere you want to experience on your Vegas vacation, hopes are high that everything will get back to normal once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. And, when you do get the opportunity to visit Las Vegas, you should know what the best venues and poker rooms are so that you don’t miss out on any of the action.
With that in mind, we put together a list of the top 10 Las Vegas poker rooms you should visit.
10. Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa
With 20 tables offering non-stop poker action, Red Rock kicks off our list of the top 10 Las Vegas poker rooms you have to experience at least once in your lifetime. Owned and operated by Station Casinos, Red Rock features both Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) and No Limit (NL) tables, as well as a couple of other variations, which are available by request.
9. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Mandalay Bay has a beautiful poker room with always at least 10 tables available. You can find cash games and tournaments every day, with No-Limit Hold’em being the most popular game.
Aside from the poker options, what makes Mandalay Bay so attractive is its very rewarding promotional program. In addition to its classic poker room comp rates, Mandalay Bay also offers unique and regular promotions, including a promotional system that gives out separate prizes for players who make the best hand on each street in Texas Hold’em.
8. Binion's Gambling Hall
Celebrating its 70th year in 2021, Binion’s Gambling Hall, located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas, is regarded as the Mecca of poker. It was the main spot for all the big names in poker and the venue where all of the world’s biggest cash games were played for several decades. Not only this, but Binion’s is also the place where the World Series of Poker began. There are only 10 tables available in the poker room, but in this case, quality easily beats quantity.
A few years back, the casino remodeled the poker room and outfitted it with comfy chairs and tables. All over the walls of the poker room, you’ll find iconic and remarkable photos celebrating the exciting history of poker. If you’ve never been to Vegas as a poker player and want to experience the rich history of the game while also playing a few hands yourself, Binion’s should be your top destination.
7. The Venetian Las Vegas
Since its early days, The Venetian poker room has always maintained a reputation of being a casino with some of the best games. Located right next to the Wynn Las Vegas, this casino is on the Las Vegas strip’s north-central part.
A few years back, the casino installed a glass wall to separate the poker room from the main casino floor and all of the noise it brings. Those who’ve played at this venue know that The Venetian puts great care in making sure its poker rooms are the best they can be, and they host an impressive array of tournaments as well.
6. Golden Nugget - Las Vegas
Recognizable by many because of the highly-popular TV show High Stakes Poker, “The Nugget” is one of the most famous poker rooms in Las Vegas and the entire world. The Downtown Las Vegas property has also provided scenery for several series of Poker After Dark and many other movies and TV shows. In the poker room, you can participate in a wide range of poker games, enjoy the great setting and redeem rewarding comp points.
When the industry gets back on its feet and you find yourself in Vegas, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Golden Nugget. You’re not only guaranteed a top poker experience, but are likely to come across some of the big-name poker players and maybe even test your skills head-to-head.
5. Planet Hollywood Las Vegas
Located center Strip, Planet Hollywood is one of the best known resorts in the entire city. Backed by a long list of famous actors, including Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, it is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Las Vegas overall. From family vacations to business trips, the resort offers a little bit of something for everyone. But, what not many people know is that it’s also one of the best places to play poker in Las Vegas.
Planet Hollywood boasts a relatively small poker room of only 10 tables, but it attracts a lot of recreational players and offers both PLO and NL games. Before the pandemic, Planet Hollywood ran at least several poker tournaments every day, and there’s no doubt that its poker room will remain one of the top spots when everything gets back on track.
4. Caesars Palace
What makes Caesars Palace so different from many other Las Vegas casinos is its theme, particularly when it comes to its poker room. Straying from the circus-like and flashy atmosphere most casinos go for, the poker room is divided into several sections. The venue has 25 poker tables, including spacious rooms used for private events and tournaments.
Before the pandemic, Caesars ran six daily tournaments varying significantly in buy-ins. The action has understandably faded away during the pandemic. But, hopefully, when you visit this legendary casino after the pandemic is through, you’ll experience everything it has to offer in its original setting. The casino is located at the crossroads of the entire city. It perfectly justifies its Roman Empire theme as, in Las Vegas, all roads indeed lead to the Caesars Palace.
3. Wynn Las Vegas
The Wynn breathes a particular charm and excellence and is regarded as a top standard for casinos and poker. Sharply designed, spacious, and very comfortable to play in, the Wynn is also one of the more expensive hotels you’ll find in Vegas when it comes to amenities.
But don’t let the expensive food or drinks turn you down, as the Wynn poker room offers you endless possibilities of reaching the Vegas dream and winning big money playing poker. The poker games here provide some of the biggest buy-ins you can find in the city. In total, the Wynn has 25 poker tables, including an NL one that doesn’t have a cap.
2. Bellagio
One of the most prominent poker centers over the past two decades, the Bellagio is a common name even for those who aren’t into gambling. The casino and its poker tables have been featured in countless movies and shows, most notably Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Thirteen.
Even more famous to poker enthusiasts is the iconic Big Game in Bobby’s Room. Hosted by Bobby Baldwin, it had some of the best high-stakes poker games in the world, which included many poker legends, such as Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan, Phil Ivey, and many more.
If you’re looking for a low-limit poker table, this casino might not be the best option. While you can find up to 40 tables running, the Bellagio poker room mostly caters to middle-stakes poker players. That being said, it is and always will be one of the biggest hotspots for poker players.
1. Aria Resort & Casino
In a way, the Aria is so pretty and classy that it almost doesn’t fit in Las Vegas. Before the pandemic struck, Aria’s poker room was the place of biggest poker action in the US. Compared to its competition, the table selection is a bit smaller, as there are only 24 poker tables available. That said, the variety of available tables makes it an excellent choice for both PLO and NL players.
The Aria offers plenty of daily tournaments with deep stacks and even has hourly rate comps, making it a great poker place not only for tourists but locals who like to play poker daily. Opened in 2009, it is much younger than most casinos in the city, and if you’re planning a trip to Las Vegas in the future, Aria should definitely be on your list.
Tadas Peckaitis
