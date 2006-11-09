Gaming Guru

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.375548061644' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.375548061644&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dear Frank: First of all, I've got just about every book you have published on craps, and I love them all. I have practiced the supersytem on my computer and now plan to take it to the casinos. My question is if I am better off playing the supersystem and going up on three numbers for one times odds, or by using the limited bankroll system placing the 6/8 for either $5 and one times odds after the point is established? The goal is to have $15 at risk each roll for either system to start off, and going to double odds if I get a healthy lead. I seem to remember a chart in either Beat the Craps Out of the Casinos or Forever Craps that when using the doey-don't with odds, four times or greater odds on all the numbers is needed to match the edge on regular place bets. Thank You!

Jimmy

Dear Jimmy:

You have to place the 6 and 8 for $6 each, which is $12 at risk. Your expectation is to lose approximately 18 cents on such a placement. If you had two Come Bets of $5 each, that's $10 at risk, your losing expectation is lower - about 14 cents. Since the odds have no expectation, using one times odds will be even in the long run.

So as long as you can afford to make the Come Bet with single odds you are better off doing that. This is also a better way to bet than using the doey-don't. I am assuming a random game in this advice. So if you want to be on three numbers use Come betting - after the 5-Count.

However, if there are known controlled shooters at the table, placing the 6 and 8 will probably be a better bet since the Come Bets get their real power on the appearance of the 7 during the initial placement. Since a controlled shooter is reducing the appearance of the 7, the Come starts to lose its primacy.

I am giving you a free month on our private Golden Touch web site. You'll be getting an email soon with your password and user name.

All the best in and out of the casinos!

Frank Scoblete