Gaming Guru

Craps Advice9 November 2006
Dear Jimmy:
You have to place the 6 and 8 for $6 each, which is $12 at risk. Your expectation is to lose approximately 18 cents on such a placement. If you had two Come Bets of $5 each, that's $10 at risk, your losing expectation is lower - about 14 cents. Since the odds have no expectation, using one times odds will be even in the long run.
So as long as you can afford to make the Come Bet with single odds you are better off doing that. This is also a better way to bet than using the doey-don't. I am assuming a random game in this advice. So if you want to be on three numbers use Come betting - after the 5-Count.
However, if there are known controlled shooters at the table, placing the 6 and 8 will probably be a better bet since the Come Bets get their real power on the appearance of the 7 during the initial placement. Since a controlled shooter is reducing the appearance of the 7, the Come starts to lose its primacy.
I am giving you a free month on our private Golden Touch web site. You'll be getting an email soon with your password and user name.
All the best in and out of the casinos!
Frank Scoblete
