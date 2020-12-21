Gaming Guru

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.579625207313' target='_blank'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.579625207313&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

JACKPOT ALERT: @boydgaming awarded one of the highest Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpots of the year – more than a half a million dollars – to a Las Vegas local at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Sunday, October 4.



Congrats, Jesus! pic.twitter.com/FmPqOd2e6P — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 5, 2020

Louise, a regular visitor at @thecalcasino, stopped by the Fremont yesterday morning & hit an incredible $789,062 progressive jackpot on this @aristocratslots Buffalo Inferno™ machine! Her luck wasn’t finished, though. While waiting to be paid, she hit a 2nd jackpot of $5,270! pic.twitter.com/xJ8ssKL0pD — Fremont Casino (@fremont) September 17, 2020

Mega Jackpot! Congratulations to Kevin B. for winning $866,085 playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em! Kevin took home $632,242 after withholdings. ???? pic.twitter.com/AZuhAHj2w6 — Horseshoe Tunica (@Horseshoetunica) January 22, 2020

In 24 hours, we paid out over $1.6 Million in jackpots!



What would you do with a million dollars? ?? pic.twitter.com/ZRmXYnUOCI — Hard Rock Atlantic City (@HardRockHCAC) October 13, 2020