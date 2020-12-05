Gaming Guru

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.0223122783024' target='_blank'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.0223122783024&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During any blackjack session you will sometimes experience a “streak.”In the beginning of a session, you might see periods of give and take or back and forth between you and the dealer in the types of cards received. Then something seems to happen and the dealer will start to get great hands and win maybe four or five hands in a row.On the other hand, you might begin to get great hands like 20 or a lot of blackjacks in a short period of time. This is known as a “streak.” Streaks are inevitable at the table and we don’t always know why, but they do happen and you should be alert for them. Streaks can last through a whole deck or through most of a shoe and sometimes two shoes.Streaks will occur from time to time while playing blackjack. Not everyone agrees why that happens. However, most professionals will tell you there are four types of situations of dealer/player actions that constitute a streak. They are:1 - player hot (the player receives good cards or makes good hands)2 - player cold (the player receives poor cards or cannot make good hands)3 - dealer hot (the dealer receives good cards or makes good hands4 - dealer cold (the dealer receives poor cards or cannot make good hands)This then relates to four types of situations of streaks:1 - player hot/dealer hot2 - player cold/dealer cold3 - player hot/dealer cold4 - player cold/dealer hotIn situations 1 or 2, you would play very conservatively, and not expect to see a long run of good or bad cards. It will seem like you win a few, and the dealer wins a few, making it an even game. On the other hand, in situations 3 and 4 you might see long swings of wins and losses. If you the player, get hot and the dealer appears cold as in situation 3 you would increase your bet very rapidly.On the other side in situation 4, you would reduce you wager to the minimum or even move to another table if the dealer continues to get or make good hands round after round.Streaks seem to be an “x” factor in the game of blackjack. Some experts’ claim it has something to do with shuffling, others chalk it up to the “luck of the game.” The fact remains streaks do occur and you should be alert to them and be prepared to take advantage of them when they do happen.BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW• Jan. 3, 1997 New York-New York Hotel & Casino opens in Las Vegas with 112 New York City style skyscrapers and 2,023 rooms at a cost of $460 million. More than 100,000 people a day visit the new resort during the casino's first days in operation.• From 1993 to 2007 the population of Las Vegas burgeoned by 104 percent to nearly 2 million in that 14-year period, making the city first in the United States and third in the world for population gains.• The odds of winning the Powerball Lottery in the US is 1 in 80,089,128. However, going to Australia and playing their lottery, the odds are only; 1 in 54,979,155, making it a much better game for the player.• There is a report by the Greek biographer Plutarch mentioning Parysatis, Queen of Persia, (424-405 B.C.) who diced for the life of a slave and after winning him, had him tortured to death.• Macau casinos winnings hit $33.5 billion in 2011. About 90 percent came from the card game of baccarat.• When watching the Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip, there have been more than 30 songs that have been choreographed for those dancing waters.• Dean Martin was a popular Las Vegas entertainer and performed in many of the large casinos on the strip. However, he did have a problem; he didn’t like to ride in elevators. When he performed at the Riviera hotel & casino in the 1970s, management redesigned a couple of rooms on the second floor into a suite just for him.• It was Sam’s Town Casino that opened on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas in 1979 that ushered in the era of casinos that cater to local residents of the gambling community.